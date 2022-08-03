Liz Truss’s Tory leadership campaign has already “clocked up” more than £61 billion worth of spending commitments, Gillian Keegan has suggested.

The care and mental health minister, who is backing Rishi Sunak as the next Conservative leader, made the suggestion on LBC on Wednesday morning (3 August).

“It’s very clear that Liz, so far, I think the campaign has clocked up about £61 billion of spending commitments, I guess they’re trying to find out where that’s going to come from,” Ms Keegan said of the “breath of life” given to Mr Sunak’s campaign.

