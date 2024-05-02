Watch Boris Johnson rubbish concerns about his voter ID law in resurfaced footage.

The former prime minister fell foul of legislation he introduced himself on Thursday (2 May) – when he was reportedly turned away from a polling station after failing to take photographic identification.

Mr Johnson had been trying to cast his vote in the local elections in South Oxfordshire.

In 2021, journalist Adam Bienkov asked the former PM if his voter ID plan was an attempt at voter suppression, but saw his concerns rubbished.

Mr Johnson said that any worries were “complete nonsense”.

Bringing ID to vote has been compulsory in the UK since the Elections Act 2022 took effect a year ago.