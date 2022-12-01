London flats were flooded after a burst pipe caused water to gush from the ceiling overnight on Wednesday, 30 November into the next morning.

Footage shows a submerged hallway inside 122 East Ferry Road, a social housing block in Canary Wharf.

“Nearly every other day we we continue to experience burst pipes, flooding, and water damage on most floors”, one resident told The Independent.

Tenants say they are staging a service charge strike in response to the issues.

The Independent has contacted Metropolitan Thames Valley for comment.

