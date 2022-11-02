Channel 4 campaigners stage protest against privatisation on 40th anniversary

Protesters gathered outside Channel 4’s headquarters in central London on its 40th anniversary as part of a campaign against the privatisation of the channel.

Several government ministers have considered the channel’s privatisation over the years, most recently culture secretary Nadine Dorries.

In a 2022 government consultation, 96 per cent of 56,000 respondents opposed privatisation.

The protest on Wednesday, 2 November, was staged by We Own It, a group who campaign against privatisation and advocate for “21st century public ownership” and creative workers union Equity.

