Just Stop Oil activists were surrounded by a group of counter-protesters on in London on Thursday morning (20 July).

The rebel demonstrators formed a human chain around members of Just Stop Oil, who were sitting on the floor.

They were wearing T-shirts that read “Just Stop Pissing Everyone Off”.

“Supporters of Just Stop Oil were met with a counter-protest while preparing to slow march in Elephant & Castle,” a statement from the group read.

“But after explaining their reasoning for demanding an end to new oil and gas, the counter-protesters dispersed.”