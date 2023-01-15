London shooting: Police cordon at scene as young girl in critical condition

Police established a cordon on Phoenix Road, close to Euston station in north London, after several women and children were injured in a suspected drive-by shooting on Saturday, 14 January.

Police were called to St Aloysius Church where a memorial service was taking place for a young woman and her mother.

Four women and two children were injured in the attack, with the youngest - a seven-year-old girl - left in a life-threatening condition.

Investigators believe a gunmen fired a shotgun from a Toyota C-HR at around 1.30pm before driving away.

