Woman dragged away by security at London Fashion Week Burberry show

This is the moment a woman is removed by security at the Burberry show in Victoria Park, east London at the start of London Fashion Week on Monday (19 February).

The woman, wearing black jeans and a black bra, appears to have something written on her chest and can be heard shouting “Wear your own skin” as she is dragged away by three members of security.

The show saw model Naomi Campbell make a surprise appearance as she walked the runway.

The Independent has contacted the Metropolitan Police for further information.