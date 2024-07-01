Runaway military horse crashes into car as animals loose again in London

Three runaway military horses, one of which crashed into a car, galloped through London on Monday, 1 July, in the second incident in the capital in three months.

The incident occurred as six horses from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment were participating in a routine exercise under the control of five soldiers.

One horse, which was being led rather than ridden, broke loose after being spooked by bus before two riders were unseated from their mounts which also escaped.

All horses, none of which were involved in April’s incident, were collected and returned to Hyde Park Barracks by 9.55am.