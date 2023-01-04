London moped thieves steal phones from hands of lone unsuspecting commuters

CCTV footage shows a pair of moped thieves snatching mobile phones from the hands of lone, unsuspecting commuters in London.

Randy Kavungu, 21, of Union Square, Islington, and Darius James, 22, Old Farm Road, Barnet, carried out 72 mobile phone thefts in just six weeks.

The pair singled out rush hour commuters between 7am and 9am in May and June 2021.

Kavungu and James both pleaded guilty at Hendon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 3 January to offences including robbery and threatening with an offensive weapon.

Both were sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

