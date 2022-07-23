Sadiq Khan says if Olympics return to London they would be ‘greenest ever’

London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, has said that he's actively working to try and bring the Olympics back to London, and make them the 'greenest ever'.

The bid would promote reusing venues from 2012 - however, the earliest the city would be able to apply is 2036, with Los Angeles, Brisbane, and Paris hosting the next three games.

"The great thing about London is you don't expend carbon on building new stadiums, new places to do cycling, new places to do swimming," he said. "We've got all the kit. And so watch this space."

