Police detain man during 18th Palestine solidarity march in central London

Police detained a man during a Palestine Solidarity Campaign national march, the 18th national march since October 2023, in central London on Saturday, 7 September.

The march was briefly paused when at least two counter-protesters blocked its progress outside the Park Lane Hotel near Green Park.

Campaigners, watched by police officers, set off from Piccadilly Circus shortly after 1.30pm.

Protesters held signs reading “Starmer has blood on his hands” and “stop the war coalition”.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Officers intervened to prevent a breach of the peace involving two opposing groups.

“During this, two arrests were made. An investigation is currently under way and we will update further when we’re able to.”