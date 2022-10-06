Moment armed police intervene after London street fight ‘with weapons’

Armed police stepped in after a street fight in London in which a group attacked each other “with weapons.”

Footage shows people fighting in broad daylight in Tower Hamlets on 29 September, before armed officers attend the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said that three arrests were made but three men were released with no further action.

“Three males were detained and arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. A machete was recovered. There were no reports of any injuries. They were later released with no further action,” a spokesperson said.

