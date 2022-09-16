Moment man detained after two police officers stabbed near Leicester Square

A man was pinned to the ground by police near Leicester Square, London after two officers were stabbed in the early hours of Friday, 16 September.

The female officer was stabbed through a vein in her arm after challenging a man she suspected of carrying a knife, a police source told the PA news agency.

The officer’s male colleague was stabbed three times in the neck and once in the chest. Both are in a stable condition.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

