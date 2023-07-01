Heartstopper cast give middle finger to anti-Pride protesters for second year running

Stars of Netflix hit show Heartstopper gave the middle finger to anti-Pride protesters as they passed the group on their Pride in London float on Saturday, 1 July.

This year marks the second time the actors have confronted anti-LGBT+ protesters, with similar scenes unfolding last year.

The coming-of-age series tells the story of a romance between two queer teenagers, played by Kit Connor and Joe Locke who were seen on the float on Saturday dancing and giving protesters the middle finger.