Queen's funeral: TfL preparing for possible 'busiest ever day'

Transport for London (TfL) is preparing for one of its busiest-ever days on Monday, 19 September, the date of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, according to the network’s commissioner.

“We’ve already seen huge numbers of people coming to London to pay their respects... we’re expecting even more,” Andy Byford said.

“On the day of the funeral I think this will reach its climax... we’re ready for probably one of the busiest days that TfL has ever faced.”

Huge numbers of people are expected to tune in to watch the ceremony, beginning at 11am.

