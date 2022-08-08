A Swedish tall ship sailed under Tower Bridge on the morning of Monday, 8 August, as part of a five-day stopover in London.

This footage shows the moment the Gotheborg, a full-scale replica of an 18th century ship, passed under the landmark bridge.

The ship was en route to Canary Wharf, where it will be moored and open to visitors at Thames Quay through to Friday.

Among those marveling at the vessel as it travelled down the Thames were Dr Anton Howes and Alastair McFarlane, who both captured the moment on camera.

