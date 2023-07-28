Protesters reacted outside the High Court in London on Friday, 28 July, after a group of five Conservative-led councils their challenge against Sadiq Khan’s plans to expand the capital’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez).

Bexley, Bromley, Harrow and Hillingdon along with Surrey County Council launched legal action in February over the Labour Mayor of London’s proposals to extend the zone beyond the North and South Circular roads.

In a ruling, Mr Justice Swift said: “I am satisfied that the mayor’s decision to expand the Ulez area by amendment of the present road charging scheme... was within his powers.”