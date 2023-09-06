Sunak accuses Starmer of ‘punishing’ hardworking families with Ulez expansion

Rishi Sunak has accused the Labour Party and Sir Keir Starmer of “punishing” hardworking families with the London Ulez expansion.

The prime minister said it is “disappointing” that Sir Keir “allowed the Labour mayor to introduce Ulez, charging hardworking people £12.50 every time they start their car”.

“All I can say, Mr Speaker, is that while we focus on helping hard-working families, all he does is punish them,” Mr Sunak claimed, suggesting the Ulez expansion only “adds to the burden of the cost of living”.