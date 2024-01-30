Fire rages at Wembley flats as 20 engines deployed to tackle blaze

A fire engulfed the roof of a block of flats in Wembley, London, on Monday evening (29 January).

The blaze broke out at a property on Elm Road, prompting London Fire Brigade (LFB) to dispatch 20 fire engines and around 125 firefighters in response.

Residents followed their evacuation procedure and were assisted by firefighters upon arrival and an adjoining four-storey block was evacuated as a precaution, LFB said.

People were advised to avoid the area and nearby residents were told to keep their doors and windows shut to stay safe from any smoke in the area.

The cause of the fire was not known at the time of reporting.