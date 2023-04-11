Louisville bank shooting: Disgruntled former employee named as gunman

Police have named the gunman in a shooting at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville as a disgruntled former employee.

Connor Sturgeon, 25, shot and killed his former colleagues on Monday, 10 April.

Tommy Elliott, 63, Jim Tutt, 64, Josh Barrick, 40, Juliana Farmer, 57, and Deana Eckert, 57 all died in the attack.

Audio released by Broadcastify captures a chilling final voicemail message left by Sturgeon, detailing plans to "kill everyone" at the bank.

