Lucy Letby’s colleague says staff suspected nurse was on shift when alarms sounded

A nurse who worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital where Lucy Letby was employed has said that colleagues were suspicious that the killer was on shift when alarms would go off during the night.

The 33-year-old was found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six others.

Lynsey Artell told Sky News: "When alarms would go off, during the night especially, there would be a phrase that people would use, colleagues that I know. They would say: 'I wonder if Lucy's working tonight?'."

Ms Artell gave birth to her son in March 2016, while Letby was employed on the neonatal unit.