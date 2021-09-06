Passengers were packed like sardines in Luton's terminals as travellers continue to be hit by long queues.

Video, filmed today in Luton Airport at 1am captured dozens of passengers queuing up while packed inside a terminal tunnel.

Passenger Anastasia Tolmacova said: "Massive queues at London Luton airport past midnight. Any social distancing is virtually impossible.

"Why do we have to pay extra for overpriced Covid tests when the situation at the border is so poorly managed?"

Holidaymakers are being forced to wait in border control for hours due to passenger backlogs and strict Covid checks.