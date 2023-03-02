Truck wedged in overhead gantry closes M5 motorway

Part of a tipper lorry became wedged underneath a gantry in a crash on the M5 on Thursday, 2 March.

The motorway was closed in both directions between junction 17 for the A4018 at Cribbs Causeway towards Bristol Airport and junction 18 for the M49, National Highways said.

No injuries were reported according to Avon and Somerset Police, who attended the scene.

Footage shows the back of the tipper truck resting against the overhead gantry.

