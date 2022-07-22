M5 protest: Traffic queues form as drivers protest over fuel prices

Summer holidays got off to a slow start on Friday, 22 July, as traffic clogged up the M5.

Footage shows... Fuel protests kicked off on the M5 near Bridgewater, with vehicles driving in a slow convoy.

Other protests are expected today in Birmingham, Cardiff, Liverpool, London and Manchester.

Elsewhere in England, long queues at Dover were impacting drivers on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Travellers were warned of waits of at least four hours, with the port blaming the French for “woefully inadequate staffing”.

