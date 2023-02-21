The Office star Mackenzie Crook appeals for help to find missing sister-in-law

Mackenzie Crook has issued an appeal to find his missing sister-in-law, who was last seen in West Sussex.

Laurel Aldridge, 62, went missing in the Walberton area on 14 February.

Sussex Police have said that she is considered to be “very vulnerable.”

“Laurel was last seen wearing a grey puffer jacket, a turquoise fleece, a maroon tartan scarf and a brown hat. Laurel is around 5’4” with grey/blonde highlighted hair and sometimes wears glasses” an appeal said.

The Office star urged people to check their gardens, sheds, and outhouses in case Ms Aldridge has taken shelter there.

