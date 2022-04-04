New police video shows Madison Cawthorn being pulled over for speeding

A newly uncovered video shows police pulling over Rep Madison Cawthorn for driving more than 20 miles over the speed limit.

The footage appears to show a North Carolina state trooper speaking to the congressman through his car window last October.

According to Queen City News outlet, Mr Cawthorn was driving 89mph on Interstate 40 in Buncombe County, where the speed limit is 65mph.

This is the second video Queen City News has uncovered of Mr Cawthorn being pulled over for speeding in the last 6 months.

