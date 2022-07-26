Fire at Maidstone marina: Thick smoke billows on river as boats burn

Two people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a marina in Maidstone, Kent, on Sunday 24 July.

Three fire engines and a bulk water carrier were called out to Hampstead Marina, and neighbours tried to help put out the blaze by throwing buckets of water onto the flames.

This video shows flames and thick smoke billowing from boats on the river.

“A couple of boats have now sunk, and there are half-torched boats just left there, it’s really, really sad,” a local resident said.

