Moment 19th century fishing hut wiped out by 15ft wave

Watch the moment a 19th-century fishing hut is wiped out by a 15ft wave in Portland.

A record-high tide in Maine washed away three historic fishing shacks that had stood since the 1800s on Saturday 13 January.

Rain, wind, and a high tide combined to deliver record-breaking water levels in the state, with Portland reaching an all-time-high of 14.17 feet.

The shacks, owned by the city of South Portland, had undergone a facelift in October when they were repainted and re-shingled.

The iconic landmarks had been the backdrop for countless photographs.