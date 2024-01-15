Floodwater carries debris down street amid Maine storm

Maine was under a flood warning on Saturday, 13 January, as water levels reached record highs and a storm surge saw coasting flooding hit the state.

Footage from Wells Police shows Webhannet Drive in Wells as heavy floodwater carries debris down the road.

Rain, wind, and a high tide combined to deliver record breaking water levels in the state, with Portland reaching an all-time-high of 14.17 feet on Saturday,

Several downtown piers were closed as high water and storm surge flooded coastal areas.