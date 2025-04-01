At least 100 injured as gas pipeline leak sparks massive inferno in Malaysia

A burst gas pipeline has sparked a huge inferno in a suburb outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The fire, which broke out near a petrol station in Putra Heights, was visible from miles away in the early hours of Tuesday (1 April). Nearby homes were evacuated and petrol stations closed as a precautionary measure.

At least 112 people have been reported injured, with 63 hospitalised for burns and respiratory injuries, Selangor Deputy Police Chief Mohamad Zaini Abu Hassan told Bernama news agency.