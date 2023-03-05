Malaysia: Towns left flooded after torrential rain sweeps across southern state

Flooding from days of torrential rain has forced almost 40,000 people to flee their homes in Malaysia’s southern state of Johor.

Aerial footage from the towns of Yong Peng and Kota Tinggi shows how deep floodwaters have left houses and other buildings almost completely submerged.

Floods in Malaysia are common during the annual monsoon season - between October and March - but this week’s downpour left many Johor residents scrambling to find shelter.

The meteorological department has warned of more rain in the coming days, mostly across southern states.

