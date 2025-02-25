Man caught trying to fly to Amsterdam with £8,000 of cocaine hidden under his wig

A man was caught trying to fly to Amsterdam with £8,000 of cocaine hidden under his wig.

The Colombian national was stopped by police while attempting to smuggle the drugs, concealed under a wig, on a flight from Cartagena to Amsterdam on 20 February.

Footage shows police officers opening the wig to discover the drugs.

The suspect was arrested in the port city of Cartagena and handed over to the Attorney General’s Office on charges of trafficking, manufacturing, and carrying narcotic substances.

Authorities reported that the wig contained 19 cocaine capsules valued at over €10,000.