Man ‘threatened’ at gunpoint on doorstep in bitter divorce dispute
CCTV footage captures the moment a man is threatened at gunpoint on the doorstep of his home in a leafy Leeds village.
Inderjeet Gosal opened his door in Shadwell to what he claimed were two masked males armed with a gun at around 10.15pm on July 31, 2020.
But when officers from West Yorkshire Police heard laughter in the CCTV background, it sparked suspicions which would eventually show how the encounter had been staged as part of a revenge plot linked to a bitter divorce dispute.
00:32