Moment man on run herded up by group of cows before arrest

A man on the run from police was caught after a group of cows herded him in a field in Devon.

Footage from a National Police Air Service helicopter shows the wanted man being followed through a group of cows, who lead him towards his arrest by Devon and Cornwall Police.

“It was a high steaks incident - he was told to stop running but it clearly went in one ear and out the udder - great team effort as always,” the National Police Air service said.

