Massachusetts General Hospital have successfully completed its second xenotransplant of a genetically-edited pig kidney into a human.

66-year-old Tim Andrews from New Hampshire became the fourth person globally to receive a genetically-edited pig kidney. His transplant builds on the success of Mass General's world-first xenotransplant in March 2024, where the hospital performed the first-ever transplant of a genetically-edited pig kidney into a living human.

“Fight back. Do everything you can to get ready for the opportunity” Tim Andrews advised viewers following the operation.