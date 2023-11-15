Man struggles to squeeze giant plant in car after burglary

Watch the moment a man is caught on a home surveillance camera shamlessly stealing furniture and a potted plant, from a woman’s patio in Miami, then struggling to fit the stolen items in their car.

The footage from the Nest Doorbell camera, from Aramairon Perez’s Instagram, shows the burglar with a mask hiding his face and in all black attire.

It takes almost two minutes to fully fit the stolen furniture and large plant into the boot of their card, dropping and changing his grip on them numerous times and then struggling to even close the boot.