A former Metropolitan Police chief has described the actions of an officer who kicked a man in the face at Manchester Airport as “totally disproportionate and unnecessary”.

Ex-Met Superintendent Leroy Logan reacted to the footage, which has been shared widely on social media, when he appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (25 July).

Greater Manchester Police - which said it understood people’s “immense feeling of concern” - has since removed the officer from operational duties and has referred itself to the police watchdog for investigation.