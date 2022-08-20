Manchester United's Sir Alex Ferguson says Ryan Giggs had 'fantastic temperament'

Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson recalled that Ryan Giggs had a “fantastic temperament” as he appeared in court on Friday, 19 August, to defend his ex-player.

The Welsh football coach is on trial accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against his ex-partner Kate Greville, and assaulting her sister Emma Greville.

Sir Alex said that he never saw Mr Giggs lose his temper at the club.

“To have a career as long as he had in a difficult position, in terms of energy, he fulfilled everything we ever wished for,” he added.

