Jury begins deliberations in trial of ex-Manchester United star Ryan Giggs

The jury in the trial of Ryan Giggs has started its deliberations.

The ex-Manchester United footballer is accused of using controlling or coercive behaviour against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38.

Giggs is said to have deliberately headbutted Ms Greville, and elbowed her sister, Emma, 26, in the jaw. He has denied all allegations.

Judge Hilary Manley asked the jury of seven women and five men to consider if the relationship “veered off the rails” due to Ms Greville’s inability to accept Giggs’s serial womanising, or if the relationship was “much more sinister and darker."

