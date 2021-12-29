Woman with traditional Māori face tattoo makes history by reading primetime news

An “inspiring” newsreader has made history by becoming the first person with a Māori face tattoo to present primetime news in New Zealand.

Oriini Kaipara read Newshub’s 6 o’clock news on 27 December and her moko kauae – a sacred lower chin tattoo worn by Māori women - garnered positive attention online.

She is set to take up a permanent role for the outlet’s 4.30pm bulletin, with aspirations to present the 6.00pm slot on a full-time basis.

Kaipara explained that she got her tattoo in 2017 after a DNA test revealed she was 100 per cent Māori.

