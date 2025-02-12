US teacher Marc Fogel praised “hero” Donald Trump in his first interview after was released from a Russian jail.

Mr Fogel, who was in prison in Russia since being arrested on drug charges in 2021, arrived back on US soil on Tuesday (11 February).

As he was welcomed back to America by President Donald Trump at the White House, Mr Fogel said he was “the luckiest man alive”.

He also thanked his family for their support, saying: “My family has been a force, my 95-year-old mother is probably the most dynamic right now.”