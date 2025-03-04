Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend says he has received death threats after mocking Volodymyr Zelensky for not wearing a suit during the Ukrainian leader's explosive meeting with Donald Trump that ended in chaos at the White House on Friday, 28 February.

Real America’s Voice host Brian Glenn, who is dating the MAGA congresswoman, asked why Mr Zelensky — who wore a black sweater with the Ukrainian trident — was not wearing something more formal in the Oval Office.

Doubling down on his decision to poke fun at Mr Zelesnsky's outfit, Mr Glenn told Newsnight: "My intention was just to see if he understood the level of respect people have when they go into the Oval Office."