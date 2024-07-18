Martin Lewis issues urgent car finance claim deadline update

Martin Lewis is urging anyone who thinks they may have been mis-sold car finance to not miss out on their chance to claim.

The Money Saving Expert founder urged anyone who bought a car, van or motorbike on finance between April 2007 and 28 January 2021, to check if they could be owed money by the deadline of 25 September.

Speaking on the Martin Lewis Podcast on Wednesday (17 July), the financial guru said: “If the regulator does rule as expected on 25 September that there was systemic mis-selling, then you’re in there and you should be due a payout.”