Martin Lewis explains how to claim council tax discount after April rise

Martin Lewis has explained how to claim council tax discount and check if your property is in the right price band after April’s rise.

Council tax across England will today (1 April) generally rise by around five percent as part of the new financial year.

Discussing the rise on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, the Money Saving Expert founder explained how 400,000 people in England and Scotland are in the wrong council tax banding.

Mr Lewis also explained how many people are missing out on council tax discounts including single adult households, students and those with disabilities and illness.