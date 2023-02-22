Martin Lewis reveals who could slash their council tax bills

Martin Lewis has shared various schemes that are available that could help homeowners and renters slash their council tax bills.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5, the money-saving guru talked listeners through some of the most common ways to avail of reductions.

The “most obvious” one, he explained, is the “single persons discount” which would see 25 per cent slashed off your fee.

Other incentives noted could help people who have a live-in carer, on universal credit, or low income.

This clip from the show on Wednesday, 22 February, gives an overview of what’s out there to help.

