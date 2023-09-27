Martin Lewis details how Britons can lower bills ahead of new energy price cap

Martin Lewis has shared two tips to help reduce your bills ahead of the new energy price cap, which kicks in on Sunday 1 October.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, the MoneySavingExpert explained that he has dubbed this “meter reading week” and urged Britons who pay by monthly direct debit and don’t have a smart meter to check their readings.

By submitting an accurate reading, people can “reduce any error where energy firms assume more of the usage is at the current high rate, rather than Sunday’s low rate”.

Lewis’s final tip was for those with a non-smart electricity pre-payment meter, urging those customers to try and top up after Sunday to ensure they are charged the new lower price.