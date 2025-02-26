Martin Lewis challenges Ofgem boss: Would peace in Ukraine bring down energy costs?

Martin Lewis challenged the Ofgem CEO to confirm whether peace in Ukraine would bring down the cost of energy.

Jonathan Brearley appeared on Tuesday's (25 February) episode of The Martin Lewis Money Show, where he was questioned by the MoneySavingExpert founder after Ofgem announced the new energy price cap which starts from April - and which has risen by 6.4 per cent, marking a third straight increase.

In 2022, Russia's invasion of Ukraine caused prices to spike.

It comes after Donald Trump announced plans to negotiate directly with Russian president Vladimir Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine.