Tory minister pulls faces as Martin Lewis criticises government during hearing

Schools minister Damian Hinds pulled faces behind Martin Lewis as the MoneySavingExpert founder criticised the government's "political failing" in financial education at a parliament committee on Tuesday, 5 March.

The financial expert told MPs at the Commons Education Committee he donated money to provide a financial education textbook for schools because “the state would not”.

As Mr Lewis said "I could have put bias into this textbook. We need proper textbooks, digital resources. We need teachers to be trained, and we need ongoing teacher training," Mr Hinds appeared to scowl.

Mr Lewis has campaigned for financial education to be on the national curriculum.