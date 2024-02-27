Martin Lewis reveals best children’s savings account as he issues warning to parents

Martin Lewis has shared the best children’s savings account available right now but also issued a vital warning to parents.

The Money Saving Expert founder answered questions during a special phone in on This Morning on Tuesday (27 February), where he revealed the best accounts on offer to help parents save money for their children.

Mr Lewis also issued a vital warning to all parents and said: “This is depressing and no new parent wants to hear this, but I always suggest level term life insurance.

“If heaven forbid, a parent were to lose their life, this is making sure money would be paid to supplement lost income”