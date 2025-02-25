Martin Lewis has issued a warning to almost 2 million eligible people who may be missing out on a £1,260 tax break.

Speaking on The Martin Lewis Money Show on Tuesday, 25 February, the MoneySavingExpert founder alerted audiences to the marriage tax allowance.

He explained that if those eligible claim for this tax year and backdate the maximum four years, they will get up to £1,258.

Claimants need to be married or in a civil partnership and both people must have been born on or after 6 April 1935. One person needs to be a non-taxpayer and the other person needs to be a 20 per cent rate taxpayer.

Those who want to apply retrospectively for the four years must do so by 5 April 2025.